AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up to $20.32

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.32, but opened at $21.22. AppLovin shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 3,827 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

AppLovin Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AppLovin by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in AppLovin by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Further Reading

