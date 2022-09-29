AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up to $20.32

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APPGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.32, but opened at $21.22. AppLovin shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 3,827 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

AppLovin Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08.

AppLovin (NYSE:APPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AppLovin by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in AppLovin by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

