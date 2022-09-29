American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 337.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,043 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.30% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 373.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 86,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 67,886 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 298,329 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,422,000.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

TAXF opened at $47.89 on Thursday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.