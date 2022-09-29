Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,492 ($18.03).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 946.50 ($11.44) on Tuesday. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 897 ($10.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,590 ($19.21). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,064 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,089.08. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 703.36.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.