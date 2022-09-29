Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,494 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,642,000 after purchasing an additional 272,990 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,020,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,405,000 after purchasing an additional 774,602 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of BAM opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.62. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.38 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

