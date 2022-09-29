Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Cut to C$115.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.70.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.39. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.74.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $255.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.32 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 2.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,592,000 after acquiring an additional 22,972 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 99.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 468,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after acquiring an additional 233,273 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 31.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 46,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 61.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 59,157 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

