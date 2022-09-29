PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.24.

NYSE:PPG opened at $113.30 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.90.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 129,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in PPG Industries by 32.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $3,822,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 275,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,523,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

