New York Community Bancorp’s (NYCB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

