Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 5,049 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $177,977.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

GO stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.01. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.23.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.