Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Up to $3.64

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 3.64, but opened at 3.80. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at 3.88, with a volume of 228 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on INTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is 3.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 131,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Inter & Co, Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.