Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.25.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 3.0 %

CFG opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

