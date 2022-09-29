Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Up to $22.47

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.47, but opened at $23.50. Clear Secure shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 372 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Clear Secure Trading Up 5.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

In other Clear Secure news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 201,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $5,718,062.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $163,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 201,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $5,718,062.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 392,701 shares of company stock worth $11,359,041. 42.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Delta Air Lines Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth $259,680,000. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth $89,561,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after buying an additional 2,184,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after buying an additional 1,920,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,882,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,059,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Featured Articles

