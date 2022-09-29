AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Update

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the August 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

AirNet Technology Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ ANTE opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. AirNet Technology has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.68.

AirNet Technology Company Profile

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; and in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, such as sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries.

