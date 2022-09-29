Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up to $20.36

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.36, but opened at $21.27. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 15,113 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BTU shares. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Stock Up 11.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,914 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,129 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.