Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $3.33

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.33, but opened at $3.48. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 14,116 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $689.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $660.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,661,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after buying an additional 51,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 15.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 569,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 74,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 53,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 272,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

