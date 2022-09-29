Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Up to $46.56

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.56, but opened at $48.72. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $48.82, with a volume of 2,740 shares.

BEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.45% and a negative net margin of 304.21%. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 277433.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,570,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,624,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,578,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,903,000 after acquiring an additional 217,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

