Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Up to $2.96

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday. The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $3.10. Amyris shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 29,605 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Amyris Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 1,385,000 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $5,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 458,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,721,252 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,390. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amyris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Amyris by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 691,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 426,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

