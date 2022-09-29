Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Down 54.2% in September

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the August 31st total of 284,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 433,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Senmiao Technology Stock Up 22.2 %

Shares of Senmiao Technology stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. Senmiao Technology has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $7.60.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 88.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales; the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing; and the provision of supporting services provided to online ride-hailing drivers, as well as management and guarantee services.

