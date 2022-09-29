Analysts Set NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target at $13.40

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NUVSF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

NuVista Energy Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

