TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TTEC were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in TTEC by 100.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in TTEC by 147.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TTEC by 89.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 29.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTEC. Barrington Research dropped their target price on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on TTEC to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $46.33 on Thursday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.98 and a 1 year high of $103.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.16.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

