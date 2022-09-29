State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New $921,000 Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,247 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $174,496,000. LTS One Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $123,877,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth $84,383,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 238.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

BBWI opened at $35.38 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $40.40.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

