Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 91.65% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AORT. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Artivion from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.
Artivion Price Performance
Shares of AORT stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.02 million, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.32. Artivion has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.77.
Insider Buying and Selling at Artivion
In other Artivion news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $124,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,859.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $124,516.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,859.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $164,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Artivion
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Artivion
Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
