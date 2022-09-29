Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.18.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of MU opened at $51.00 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average of $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,268 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

