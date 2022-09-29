Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Treatt in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Treatt in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Treatt Stock Performance

TTTRF opened at 6.34 on Wednesday. Treatt has a 1-year low of 6.09 and a 1-year high of 6.37.

About Treatt

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

