Celanese (NYSE:CE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

CE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut Celanese to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Celanese to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Celanese from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.20.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. Celanese has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.00 and a 200 day moving average of $128.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,520 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,286,000 after purchasing an additional 49,289 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after purchasing an additional 308,762 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $223,876,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.