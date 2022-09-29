AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI) Short Interest Up 187.1% in September

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 187.1% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APMI opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

