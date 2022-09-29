The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $95.00

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.15), with a volume of 368856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.30 ($1.18).
The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9,730.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 103.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.
The Bankers Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.80%.
The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
