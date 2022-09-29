Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

VECO has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $973.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.07. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

