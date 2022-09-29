TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.19.
TuSimple Stock Up 5.9 %
NASDAQ:TSP opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.47. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TuSimple by 1,183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TuSimple by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.
About TuSimple
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
Read More
