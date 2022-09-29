TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSPGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.19.

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.47. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 5,193.63% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. Research analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TuSimple by 1,183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TuSimple by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

