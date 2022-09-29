Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALV. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.36.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.67. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.44. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 75,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $5,969,303.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,298,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,999,743.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 75,955 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,969,303.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,298,508 shares in the company, valued at $494,999,743.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 and have sold 2,496 shares valued at $209,361. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 34.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 59.1% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 8.4% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 685,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.