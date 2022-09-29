SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
STKL has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their price target on SunOpta to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.
NASDAQ:STKL opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.50 and a beta of 1.50. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. State Street Corp boosted its position in SunOpta by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SunOpta by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SunOpta by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SunOpta by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
