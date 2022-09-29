SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

STKL has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their price target on SunOpta to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Price Performance

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.50 and a beta of 1.50. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at SunOpta

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $312,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,068 shares in the company, valued at $354,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other SunOpta news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $312,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,068 shares in the company, valued at $354,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,638 shares of company stock worth $1,091,863. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. State Street Corp boosted its position in SunOpta by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SunOpta by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SunOpta by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SunOpta by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.