UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $37.50 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of UiPath from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of UiPath from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.79.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. UiPath has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Activity

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,377,266 shares in the company, valued at $18,923,634.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,960. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in UiPath by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in UiPath by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,251,786 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 350,202 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in UiPath by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 240,802 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 178,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $175,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,365 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.