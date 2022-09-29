Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Sify Technologies by 33.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sify Technologies by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

