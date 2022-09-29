Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Sells $273,981.81 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $13.31 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIAV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

