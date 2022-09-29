Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PTRA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.90.

Shares of PTRA stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.20. Proterra has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $13.22.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.69 million. Proterra had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Proterra will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Proterra by 18.0% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Proterra by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Proterra by 10.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Proterra in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Proterra by 3.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

