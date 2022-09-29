Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on THO. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.56.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.71. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,776,000 after purchasing an additional 117,832 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.