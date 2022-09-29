NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

NVE Price Performance

Shares of NVEC opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. NVE has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $231.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 55.46% and a return on equity of 22.93%.

NVE Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in NVE by 9.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,347,000 after acquiring an additional 46,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVE by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NVE by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NVE by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NVE by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Further Reading

