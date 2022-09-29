Jeffrey Gould Acquires 11,137 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 11,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $237,886.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,050,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,164,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 9,168 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $189,044.16.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 7,644 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $165,186.84.

On Monday, September 19th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 695 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $15,331.70.

Shares of BRT opened at $20.36 on Thursday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $384.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 167.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 9.1% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

