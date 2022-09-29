Philip Scott Moses Purchases 58,624 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Stock

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) COO Philip Scott Moses purchased 58,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $212,805.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,687.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Oil States International Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:OIS opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.99. Oil States International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $9.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $181.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Oil States International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Oil States International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oil States International by 23.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Oil States International by 266.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 26,669 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Oil States International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 38,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

