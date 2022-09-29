Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Golden Ocean Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golden Ocean Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Ocean Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 50.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.85%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 7,444.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 7,599,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth about $19,387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth about $10,415,000. Institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

