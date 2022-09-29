Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Spirit Airlines in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

SAVE stock opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.06. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,616,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,390,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after acquiring an additional 935,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,549,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,950,000 after acquiring an additional 826,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

