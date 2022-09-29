Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Price Performance

AAME opened at $2.88 on Monday. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 million, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.