Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cathay Pacific Airways Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cathay Pacific Airways in a report released on Sunday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Cathay Pacific Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share.

Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CPCAY opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

