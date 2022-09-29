Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BAE Systems plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for BAE Systems in a research report issued on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.88. The consensus estimate for BAE Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BAE Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $856.25.

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 259,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 90,355 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

