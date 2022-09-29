Cormark Weighs in on Vecima Networks Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vecima Networks in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share.

VCM stock opened at C$17.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.55. Vecima Networks has a 12-month low of C$13.85 and a 12-month high of C$20.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The company has a market cap of C$392.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

