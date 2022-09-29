Financial Comparison: Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) & Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inari Medical and Vivos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $276.98 million 14.08 $9.84 million ($0.29) -251.97 Vivos $10,000.00 1,757.77 -$2.53 million N/A N/A

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Vivos.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 1 7 0 2.88 Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Inari Medical and Vivos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Inari Medical currently has a consensus price target of $94.71, indicating a potential upside of 29.62%. Given Inari Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than Vivos.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Vivos shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Inari Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Vivos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Inari Medical has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and Vivos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical -4.47% -4.60% -3.82% Vivos N/A N/A -122.61%

Summary

Inari Medical beats Vivos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism. It also offers FlowSaver; FlowStasis, a large bore suture retention device designed to address various aspects of venous access site; and FlowTriever 2, a new disk shape designed to capture and remove wall adherent clot and shorten treatment. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Vivos

(Get Rating)

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.