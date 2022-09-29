Critical Review: Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) & Juma Technology (OTCMKTS:JUMT)

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) and Juma Technology (OTCMKTS:JUMT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Frontier Communications Parent and Juma Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 0 2 8 0 2.80 Juma Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

95.4% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Juma Technology has a beta of 5.53, suggesting that its share price is 453% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Juma Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 7.98% 10.42% 2.89% Juma Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Juma Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion 0.92 $4.96 billion $1.95 12.39 Juma Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than Juma Technology.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Juma Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Juma Technology

Juma Technology Corp., through its subsidiary, Nectar Services Corp., provides a suite of software services for the management, monitoring, and call routing of an entity's voice and data systems. The company offers Converged Management Platform, an intelligent distributed platform that converges the monitoring of voice and data equipment, and the remote management of the various layers of a client's network and systems infrastructure to provide a view of the health and status of an entire network. Its Converged Management Platform is provided as a service to managed service providers in enabling them to monitor and manage their end-clients' facilities, as well as sold by managed service providers or channel partners directly to IT buyers within businesses and enterprises. The company also provides Enterprise Session Management, a managed services software solution that enables carrier class routing and session management functionality for enterprise or business customers. In addition, it offers a hosted telephony service that allows small to medium sized businesses to gain the features and functionality larger firms without purchasing a corporate private branch exchange. The company provides its software services for voice and data networks through a sales channel program of voice over Internet protocol and data integration firms. Juma Technology Corp. is headquartered in Farmingdale, New York.

