Comparing BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) & PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) and PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCTEL has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BrewBilt Brewing alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and PCTEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing -3,316.18% N/A -795.05% PCTEL -0.18% 4.29% 3.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

51.1% of PCTEL shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of PCTEL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and PCTEL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $310,000.00 1.13 -$6.86 million N/A N/A PCTEL $87.81 million 0.95 $150,000.00 ($0.01) -446.55

PCTEL has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BrewBilt Brewing and PCTEL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A PCTEL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

PCTEL beats BrewBilt Brewing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Brewing

(Get Rating)

BrewBilt Brewing Company provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area. The company also offers Internet services across the Bay Area; and sells audio/video systems. In addition, it produces craft beer; and contracts brewing services for other breweries. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

About PCTEL

(Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT. Its antenna portfolio includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, land mobile radio, tetra, global navigation satellite systems, cellular, industrial, scientific, medical, long range, and combination antenna solutions for used in public safety and military communications, utilities and energy, precision agriculture, smart traffic management, electric vehicle charging stations, embedded vehicles, forestry machinery, and off-road vehicles, as well as offers engineering design services. The company's industrial IoT devices include access points, radio modules, sensor communication modules, and wireless communication sensors for used in utilities and smart grid, oil and gas, manufacturing, logistics, industrial automation, smart metering, and asset tracking markets. It also offers radio frequency (RF) test and measurement products that enhance the performance of wireless networks with a focus on LTE, public safety, and 5G technologies for cellular testing, public safety and private radio network testing, federal government communications testing, and indoor building network testing applications. In addition, the company provides a cloud-based reporting platform for public safety to manage the data collection process and access final reports through an online map-based interface. It supplies its products to wireless equipment distributors, public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, and value-added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturers. PCTEL, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.