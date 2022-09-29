WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) & LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Financial Review

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for WISeKey International and LegalZoom.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00 LegalZoom.com 2 2 4 0 2.25

WISeKey International currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 388.73%. LegalZoom.com has a consensus target price of $19.88, suggesting a potential upside of 118.65%. Given WISeKey International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than LegalZoom.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

1.7% of WISeKey International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares WISeKey International and LegalZoom.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $22.26 million 0.75 -$20.34 million N/A N/A LegalZoom.com $575.08 million 3.08 -$108.66 million ($0.53) -17.15

WISeKey International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LegalZoom.com.

Risk & Volatility

WISeKey International has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LegalZoom.com has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WISeKey International and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A LegalZoom.com -17.14% -49.38% -21.24%

Summary

WISeKey International beats LegalZoom.com on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform to manage components in an intelligent car by providing digital identities based on PKI technology.; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. Further, it provides AI solutions through knowledge automation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

