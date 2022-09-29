Video River Networks (NIHK) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Video River Networks to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Video River Networks and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Video River Networks $7.48 million $2.18 million 1.39 Video River Networks Competitors $1.34 billion $185.89 million 16.70

Video River Networks’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks. Video River Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video River Networks 21.89% 118.46% 40.24% Video River Networks Competitors -81.01% 3.99% 0.98%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Video River Networks and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Video River Networks and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Video River Networks Competitors 138 698 999 16 2.48

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 57.51%. Given Video River Networks’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Video River Networks has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Video River Networks has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks’ peers have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.8% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Video River Networks peers beat Video River Networks on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Video River Networks

(Get Rating)

Video River Networks, Inc., a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics asset businesses and operations in North America. The company's target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, manufacture, install, and sell electric vehicles, power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices. It also holds interests in companies, which designs and builds all-electric SOLO, Tofino all-electric sport coupe products, electric components, drivetrains, and vehicles. The company was formerly known as Nighthawk Systems, Inc. Video River Networks, Inc. is based in Torrance, California.

