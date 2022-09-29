Critical Review: Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) & Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) and Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and Compass’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Mountain Media $12.93 million 5.25 -$12.00 million N/A N/A Compass $6.42 billion 0.17 -$494.10 million ($1.37) -1.90

Bright Mountain Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Compass 0 3 6 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bright Mountain Media and Compass, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Compass has a consensus target price of $8.96, suggesting a potential upside of 244.71%. Given Compass’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than Bright Mountain Media.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Mountain Media -52.74% N/A -29.43% Compass -8.32% -63.84% -30.54%

Volatility & Risk

Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 95.25, suggesting that its share price is 9,425% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bright Mountain Media beats Compass on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc., owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides products, information, and news, to military, public safety sectors, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It owns parenting and lifestyle domains, such as CafeMom, Mom.com, LittleThings, Revelist, BabyNameWizard, and MamasLatinas. In addition, the company offers data-driven technology solutions, video content and advertising solutions, and OTT/CTC publishing services. It serves advertisers, advertising agencies, and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Compass

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anywhere as well as designs consumer-grade interfaces, an automated workflows for agent-client interactions. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

